JHHS Students Recognized as National Merit Scholarship Finalists

National Merit Scholarships are awarded to high achieving high school

students throughout the country. TCSD #1 is proud to announce that four JHHS students have been

named as finalists for this distinguished recognition, Emmie Gocke, Sophia Androkopolis, Elizabeth

Chambers, and Abby Brazil.

As finalists, these students will be considered for a National Merit Scholarship based on their academic

record, test scores, letters of recommendation from their high school, student activities and leadership and

a finalist essay.

Jackson Hole High School principal Dr. Scott Crisp stated “JHHS is very proud of the dedicated academic

work of our four finalists. These students have a natural passion for learning. Their dedication, coupled

with the completion of rigorous learning experiences, and extracurricular activities, reflect some of the

highest achievement in the Rocky Mountain West.”

Scholarships are provided to approximately 7,500 students nationwide.

Visit www.nationalmerit.org to learn more about the National Merit Scholarship program.