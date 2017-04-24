Joint Department Monies Discussed On Wednesday

As Teton County and the Town of Jackson get closer to finalizing their new budgets for fiscal year 2017/2018, the two bodies will meet this week to discuss how to spend money on the departments that they share.

The joint meeting will take place Wednesday beginning at 9, at the County Commission Chambers.

Each department is scheduled for discussion as follows:

9:00am Parks & Recreation

10:00am Fire/EMS

11:00am START

11:30am Pathways

1:30pm Drug Court

2:00pm Housing Department

3:00pm Victim Services and Animal Shelter

4:00pm Leadership Jackson Hole