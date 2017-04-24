- April 24, 2017

Joint Department Monies Discussed On Wednesday

by Jackson Hole. Media

As Teton County and the Town of Jackson get closer to finalizing their new budgets for fiscal year 2017/2018, the two bodies will meet this week to discuss how to spend money on the departments that they share.

The joint meeting will take place Wednesday beginning at 9, at the County Commission Chambers.

Each department is scheduled for discussion as follows:

 9:00am          Parks & Recreation

10:00am          Fire/EMS

11:00am          START

11:30am          Pathways

1:30pm         Drug Court

2:00pm         Housing Department

3:00pm         Victim Services and Animal Shelter

4:00pm         Leadership Jackson Hole

Leave a comment

*

*