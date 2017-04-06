The Liquor Store of Jackson Hole Chamber Mixer Today

The Liquor Store of Jackson Hole, 115 Buffalo Way, will host a Chamber Mixer on Thursday, April 6 from 5:00-7:00pm.

Along with a selection of wine and beer, BO-B-Q will provide finger licking good bites and the sloshy machine will be up and running! Attendees are reminded to bring extra business cards for networking and to enter the drawing for a bottle of Seed Malbec, a Grand Teton Distillery “Thirst Aid Kit”, and lots of other swag! To find the Facebook event page, please click here.

The Liquor Store of Jackson Hole will showcase their dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience from McNeill and his concierge services, Nate Mylott as their in-house sommelier, or the rest of our team and their combined years of service in the beverage industry.

About the Liquor Store of Jackson Hole: Since 1985, The Liquor Store has had Jackson Hole’s largest selection of beer, wine, hard-to-find spirits, and accessories! Locally-owned and customer focused, offering valley-wide delivery, mixed case discounts, concierge service, special orders, custom gift packages, and nationwide shipping where permitted. Year-round we offer a nine-tap growler station for draft beer to go and keg sales & rental equipment for larger events and for customers with kegerators. We also have a rotating daily selection of three frozen cocktail sloshies made with premium spirits and all natural ingredients. Free product tastings available daily through our growler station, eight-bottle WineStation, or special in-house tastings. Sample premiere wines from our Wine Loft wine room with our Coravin. See our friendly staff for help. Conveniently located, and open seven days. Come visit and see why we are THE destination in Jackson Hole for all your wine, liquor and beer needs. Albertsons is next to us! Visit https://www.theliquorstorejacksonhole.com/.