New State Ed Board Members Introduced April 20

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION TO WELCOME NEW BOARD MEMBERS AT MEETING IN CASPER

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a regular meeting on April 20-21, 2017. The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Natrona County School District #1 Building located at 970 North Glenn Road in Casper. Orientation for three new board members, appointed by Governor Matt Mead, will occur April 19. New SBE members include Gordon (Max) Mickelson III from Rock Springs (District 2), Dan McGlade from Casper (At Large) and Ryan Fuhrman from Sheridan (Teacher). Robyn Schamber from Pinedale was also recently reappointed.

The board will develop its 2017-18 meeting calendar and look at committee options with new members. The SBE will also hear reports from SBE coordinator Dr. Thomas Sachse, Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) liaison Lisa Weigel, and WDE staff about SBE staffing, school leader accountability, options for an off-cycle review of standards, Indian Education for All, Chapter 6 Rules on school accreditation, and the Statewide System of Support. Additionally, the board will have an in depth discussion on long-term and interim goals as well as post-secondary readiness.

On April 21, the Wyoming’s Academic Bowl Team will make a presentation to the board. When the board reconvenes at 9 a.m. it will continue its review of topics from the previous day and hear updates from SBE committees. The board will take action on recommendations Friday.

The complete March meeting agenda is available here. All meetings are open to the public. You can join the meeting at https://www.gotomeet.me/WYOSBE, or dial (657) 220-3412, using access code 568-910-149.