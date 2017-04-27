Parks And Rec To Hold Planning Meet

Public Meeting for Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Plan, on

May 16, 2017.

Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation is conducting a Comprehensive Plan, and wants to

hear from all community residents, business owners, sports groups, and other any other

interested parties. We will be hosting a Public Meeting on Tuesday, May 16 from 6:00-7:30 pm

at the Board of County Commissioners Chambers in the Teton County Administrative

Building. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

This Comprehensive Plan will provide a preliminary evaluation of the Teton County current

leisure desires and demands, and expected growth, and their potential impacts on future

community leisure services and a potential recreation/community center.

The county has hired a nationally-known parks and recreation management consulting firm,

GreenPlay, LLC, whose home office is in Louisville, CO, to oversee the Comprehensive Plan

process. Any questions regarding the Comprehensive Plan or the Public Meeting can be

directed to Recreation Program Manager, Andy Fleck at 307-732-8485.