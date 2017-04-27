Parks And Rec To Hold Planning Meet

Public Meeting for Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Plan, on
May 16, 2017.
Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation is conducting a Comprehensive Plan, and wants to
hear from all community residents, business owners, sports groups, and other any other
interested parties. We will be hosting a Public Meeting on Tuesday, May 16 from 6:00-7:30 pm
at the Board of County Commissioners Chambers in the Teton County Administrative
Building. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.
This Comprehensive Plan will provide a preliminary evaluation of the Teton County current
leisure desires and demands, and expected growth, and their potential impacts on future
community leisure services and a potential recreation/community center.
The county has hired a nationally-known parks and recreation management consulting firm,
GreenPlay, LLC, whose home office is in Louisville, CO, to oversee the Comprehensive Plan
process. Any questions regarding the Comprehensive Plan or the Public Meeting can be
directed to Recreation Program Manager, Andy Fleck at 307-732-8485.