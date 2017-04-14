St. John’s Medical Center Invites Exhibitors to 2017 Health Fair

The St. John’s Medical Center Community Health Fair will be held Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 9 am to 1 pm at Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Center, in conjunction with the Jackson Hole Spring Runoff 5K. The Fair includes free health screenings for adults and children, along with family friendly activities, health information, and refreshments. Over 1,000 people attend the fair each year, with exhibits grouped by topic.

Applications for exhibitors — as well as exhibit guidelines — are available at tetonhospital.org/healthfair. The cost per booth is $50, which includes exhibit space, a table and tablecloth, two chairs, and an organization sign. Electricity to the booth is an additional $50. Due to space constraints, we will only be able to accommodate a limited number of booths this year. Booths will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the Health Fair, visit tetonhospital.org/healthfair or call St. John’s Wellness at 307.739.7466.