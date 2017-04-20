St. John’s Medical Center Receives National Award For Sustainability

In recognition of its programs that reduce environmental impact, St. John’s Medical Center received the Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. The award is one of the Environmental Excellence Awards given each year to honor environmental achievements in the health care sector.

The Partner for Change Award recognizes health care facilities that continuously improve and expand upon programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste, source products sustainably, and more. Winning facilities must demonstrate that they are recycling at least 15 percent of their total waste, have reduced regulated medical waste, are on track to eliminate mercury, and have developed successful sustainability programs in many areas.

“This award is a testament to the work that the sustainability committee has undertaken for the past 30 years, and buy-in from the CEO, the board, and our employees,” said Lisa Smith, sustainability coordinator at St. John’s. “We take pride in our sustainability programs and the positive impacts they have on the environment and the community we serve. We look forward to continuing to grow and expand our programs.”

Highlights of the medical center’s sustainability program include campus-wide recycling, healthful food promotions, and more efficient water and energy use.

Sustainability efforts include recycling 107 tons of materials in calendar year 2016, including paper, plastic, glass, batteries, cans, cardboard, and more. In addition, the medical center’s partnership with Teton County Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling as a RRR Business Leader has saved thousands of dollars in e-waste recycling in 2017 to date.

The focus on sustainable foods include serving antibiotic- and hormone-free, grass-fed beef and bison. Healthy food options, like the salad bar, are now more affordable. Bottled water has been replaced by filtered water stations throughout the campus.

The medical center has developed gardens at the Living Center, Hitching Post Lodge, and child care center. A partnership with Teton Botanical Garden provided seeds and raised-bed wheelchair-accessible planters.

The medical center has switched to LED lighting and uses motion sensors in bathrooms and other areas. The heating and cooling system are engineered for maximum efficiency and include water recovery systems.

The award will be presented at the Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Awards Gala, set for May 18th in Minneapolis, Minn at the conclusion of the CleanMed Conference & Exhibition.