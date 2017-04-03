Town Poised To Strip Lotus Liquor

Wyoming State Statute § 12-4- 410(d) states that “No restaurant liquor licensee shall promote the restaurant as a bar and lounge nor shall the licensee compete with a retail liquor licensee in activities other than dinner functions, including, but not limited to, dances, receptions and other social gatherings.”

That has become a problem for the newly re-opened Lotus on North Cache Street.

On February 8, 2017 the Town Clerk became aware that Lotus was advertising itself as a bar in various media and was operating between 10pm and 2am. The town sent a letter to the owners of Lotus advising them of the violation. Then the town received a complaint that Lotus was hosting parties with a DJ and collecting a cover charge to enter the restaurant and another notice was sent.

Another complaint and a police investigation that included body-camera video took place Saturday night, March 25, 2017 at the Lotus restaurant. A clear violation of Town and State liquor laws has taken place, based on the police report and the town held a meeting with the owner on Wednesday March 29 to discuss the problem.

But then On March 30, a posting on Facebook, spotted by town staff, for a dance party planned to be held at Lotus on April 8 from 10pm to 1:30am.

Lotus owner Amy Young responded in a letter to the town the she fully intended to abate all the violations brought to her attention and noted that income from liquor sales “greatly helps Lotus to grow more financially stable & contributes to Lotus becoming more sustainable as a business.”

The Town Council will hold a hearing tonight that could revoke the liquor license.

Photo: Facebook