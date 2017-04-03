Town/County To Hire 75K Plan Consultant

They call in a “Public Engagement Coordinator” which means someone who will listen to public comment on undone portions of the 2012 Comprehensive Plan.

In February, elected officials decided to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to find a consultant that could make sure the necessary public engagement happens for District 3-6 Zoning Updates, Town Phase 1 Parking Study, Housing Requirement LDRs Update, Natural Resource LDRs Update, and the Housing Department Rules and Regulations Update.

The RFQ sought a qualified professional for the provision of the following services across all 5 of the projects in a combination of public engagement across multiple projects wherever appropriate to make more efficient use of the public’s time. They would do this by scheduling appropriate workshop/meeting/open house events, websites and online forums, social media and other platforms.

Staff members have made a recommendation to hire Peak Facilitation Group.

The decision could take place at today’s joint meeting at 3 PM.