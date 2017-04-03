Will The Town Approve 90 Rental Units?

A project that would add 90 units of rental housing appear for the second time at tonight’s Town Council meeting.

Applicants for the project were asking the council for an exemption that would relieve the developer of the affordable housing requirements currently in the town land code.

Goal LLC, a partnership started by restauranteur Joe Rice, says that apartments are inherently used for workforce housing and therefore should be exempt from affordable deed restriction requirements. The planning staff and Town Planning Commission agreed with Rice, noting that the proposal met the goals of the Housing Action Plan that was adopted last year.

At the last council meeting, the council seemed unsure. Councilman Jim Stanford did not support the proposal at all, while Hailey Morton-Levinson gave her support and other councilors tentatively leaned towards approval.. Councilors were concerned that there was no official deed restriction in place. Town planners said the design criteria would serve in place of a formal restriction as the project would limit the size of the units.

The item was continued to tonight’s agenda.