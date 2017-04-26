- April 26, 2017

Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from noon today to
noon MDT Thursday... 

* timing... snow showers will become steadier and heavier this
  afternoon and continue into Thursday. The heaviest snow is
  expected later tonight and Thursday morning. 

* Total snowfall... 6 to 12 inches.

* Other impacts... highways will become slick and snow covered, 
  including Teton and togwotee passes. Visibility could be 
  reduced to under one half mile at times. 

Precautionary/preparedness actions... 

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
and slick roads with limited visibilities. Slow down, and allow
extra time to reach your destination. Check the latest Road
conditions at wyoroad.Info or by dialing 5 1 1.
