Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from noon today to noon MDT Thursday... * timing... snow showers will become steadier and heavier this afternoon and continue into Thursday. The heaviest snow is expected later tonight and Thursday morning. * Total snowfall... 6 to 12 inches. * Other impacts... highways will become slick and snow covered, including Teton and togwotee passes. Visibility could be reduced to under one half mile at times. Precautionary/preparedness actions... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered and slick roads with limited visibilities. Slow down, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Check the latest Road conditions at wyoroad.Info or by dialing 5 1 1.