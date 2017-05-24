60 Minutes Episode Will Include Wildland Fire Segment, Teton County Story

This Sunday, May 28, the long running CBS newsmagazine program, 60 Minutes, will air a story about wildland fires. The piece will focus on the inherent risks faced by communities that exist in the wildland urban interface, as well as precautionary steps that people and communities can take before fires start.

Members of the 60 Minutes team visited Teton County last spring during a two-day seminar sponsored by the Teton Area Wildfire Protection Coalition (TAWPC). The seminar featured official National Fire Protection Association curriculum and was focused on prevention and mitigation of wildfire hazards in the “home ignition zone”, or the 100 foot radius around a home in the wildland urban interface.

“We’re excited that a high-profile program like 60 Minutes will help draw attention to and raise awareness about the risks of wildland fires in Teton County and beyond,” said Robb Sgroi, Land Resources Specialist at the Teton Conservation District. “Locally, the partners that make up the Teton Area Wildfire Protection Coalition do an incredible job of educating and planning for wildfire events, but it certainly helps to have a nationally televised broadcast focus attention on the issue, as well.”

Sgroi, an active member of TAWPC, added, “Our goals include increasing awareness of wildfire risk, and translating that into action through the public’s use of our voluntary, no-cost, wildfire risk assessment services and grant funding.”

The story will also focus on the series of devastating wildfires that burned across the state of California throughout 2016.

Matt Redwine, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Battalion Chief, encouraged Teton County residents to educate themselves and seek assistance in preparing for potential wildfire risks: “Emergency service providers do their best to be adequately prepared to respond to wildfires, but the more a resident or homeowner knows about how to prevent a fire, the better. The Coalition offers free home assessments, which really help to get ahead of potential risks.”

60 minutes airs this Sunday, May 28th at 5:00pm Mountain Standard Time on CBS.