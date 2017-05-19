Acclaimed Author Dr. Dan Siegel In Jackson

St. John’s Medical Center Words on Wellness Speaker Series brings acclaimed author and interpersonal neurobiology pioneer Dan Siegel, MD, to the Center for the Arts on Thursday, October 26 at 7 pm.

Dr. Siegel will speak on “How our Relationships Shape Us.” His presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. The event is provided in partnership with the Teton County School District, Teton County Library, and Raising Girls, a program of GAP!

“Dr. Siegel has done groundbreaking work, developing an integrated view of human development that promotes vibrant lives and healthy minds,” said Julia Heemstra, director of the wellness department at St. John’s Medical Center. “We are excited to have him speak in Jackson to continue some of the work that’s been done here to date.”

The event is free, but ticketed. An announcement will be sent prior to tickets becoming available.

Dr. Siegel’s talk is offered in conjunction with other engagements in the community. Further details will be announced this summer.

The author of over a dozen books on human development, Dr. Siegel is a clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine and the founding co-director of the Mindful Awareness Research Center at UCLA. Dr. Siegel received his medical degree from Harvard University and completed his postgraduate medical education at UCLA with training in pediatrics and child, adolescent and adult psychiatry.

For more information, call the St. John’s wellness department at 307-739-7244.

Words on Wellness is sponsored in part by the St. John’s Hospital Foundation.