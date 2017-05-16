Animals Rejoice As 2 Jackson Locals Become Veterinarians

Two Jackson Hole natives were conferred “Doctor of Veterinary Medicine” degrees Friday, May 12 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Leigh (McKissick) Farrell, with an emphasis on mixed animal practice, will soon begin her career at a Cheyenne, Wyoming Clinic. Stephanie Ninnemann, with a small animal emphasis and additional certification in veterinary acupuncture, will practice at another Cheyenne, Wyoming clinic. Both new veterinarians are former Jackson Hole High School graduates. They later studied at Colorado State University’s School of Veterinary Medicine as Wyoming-sponsored WICHE (Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education) students.