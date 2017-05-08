Applications For Farmer’s Market Due This Month

The Jackson Hole Farmers Market on the Town Square, the area’s oldest and largest farmers market, is currently accepting applications for both vendors and beneficiary non-profits online at JacksonHoleFarmersMarket.com. Applications are due May 31, 2017.

Celebrating its 17th season of bringing the area’s fresh bounties to the Jackson Hole Town Square, the volunteer-based 2017 season is open each Saturday from July 8 – September 23 from 8:00 a.m. – noon. Since its inception, the Jackson Hole Farmers Market has been more than a market; it’s a free community event with live music, fare from featured chefs, and a different beneficiary non-profit organization each week in addition to the regional produce, organic and sustainably raised meats, and baked goods one expects to find at an outdoor market.

Each week, rather than pay a set fee for their spaces, vendors are asked to donate 10% of their total sales to a local non-profit organization that works to benefit the community through social services, education, and/or sustainability initiatives. In the past 16 years, these contributions have totaled more than $350,000 and have had a big impact on the good work of the community.

Ever popular, the famous Jackson Hole Farmers Market sturdy canvas bag will be back featuring our bountiful logo and available in five colors. Sales of the bags off-set the cost of managing the market.

If you are farmer or rancher located in the home (Jackson or Star Valley, Wyo. or Teton Valley, Ida.) or neighboring region who is interested in selling your produce or other goods at the Market, please apply online at JacksonHoleFarmersMarket.com/a pplications-2/2017-vendor-appl ication/ by May 31, 2017.

If you are part of a non-profit organization in the home area and would like to be the non-profit of the week, please apply online at JacksonHoleFarmersMarket.com/w eeklyfeatures-2/non-profit-of- the-week/2017-non-profit-appli cation/ by May 31, 2017.