Artists Merge

THE ART ASSOCIATION OF JACKSON HOLE AND TETON PLEIN AIR PAINTERS MERGE

The Teton Plein Air Painters (TPAP) started in 2012 with two people (Bobbi Miller and Joe

Branca) who were committed to practicing plein air painting*. Although the intent was

not to formally form a group, other friends joined in and a core congregation quickly

materialized. In 2016, a dilemma of size, with over 170 names on the communication

list, forced the group to rethink parameters. Now, the Art Association of Jackson Hole

will monitor the TPAP membership list and actively promote the mission of artistic

camaraderie and technical growth. Membership in the Art Association of Jackson Hole

is a prerequisite for inclusion in the current membership list.

The 2017 painting season begins May 2, at Dornan’s in Moose, Wyoming. The TPAP

will continue to meet every Tuesday from May to October, in the Jackson Hole,

Wyoming environments. Monthly group critiques will be held on location for interested

artists.

Painting areas in Grand Teton National Park include Oxbow Bend, Taggart Lake

Trailhead, Cunningham Cabin, Leek’s Marina and Schwabacher Landing. Several

private ranches in the Jackson Hole area have offered their properties as painting sites,

as have many non-profits such as the Jackson Visitor Center and Elk Refuge, the

National Museum of Wildlife Art and Rendezvous Park. Participation averages 5-20

artists with assorted art mediums being utilized: oil paint, acrylic, watercolor, gouache,

and pen and ink.

A well-received exhibit of group art work was featured in the Main Gallery of the Art

Association of Jackson Hole in December 2013 and another is planned at the same

venue in December, 2017. TPAP has also received recognition from Plein Air

Magazine’s on-line newsletter.

As the group coalesced, Bobbi Miller became group facilitator. After four years of the

voluntary role, she is joined this year by another volunteer, June Nystrom. Both

excitedly anticipate the connection with the Art Association of Jackson Hole and another

engaging season of outdoor painting.

*Plein Air Painting or “en plein air” is a French term which means “in the open air.” It is

specifically used to describe the act of painting outdoors. Although artists have long

painted outdoors, in the mid-19th century, working in the natural light became important

to the Barbizon school and to Impressionism. With the introduction of paints in tubes,

the popularity of en plein air increased. Prior to this, artists made their own paints by

grinding and mixing dry pigment with linseed oil.

Photo: Jackie Skaggs