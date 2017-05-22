Boy Scouts Help Bridger-Teton National Forest

The Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) is home to the rare geological feature known as Periodic Springs. The trailhead, and facilities around this special site will be getting a face-lift this summer over the Fourth of July weekend, as a result of a massive undertaking by Boy Scouts gathered from troops across Star Valley as part of their Kodiak Expedition week.

At the upper end of Forest Road #10211, directly east of Afton, WY, visitors may travel a 0.7 mile trail which leads to the Periodic Spring. “At the trailhead, an outhouse, parking lot and two picnic tables have served visitors for many years,” said Greys River District Ranger Chad Hayward. “Also, the interpretive sign is now faded, the tables at the spring are in disrepair and the creek is taking out the small flat where they sit,” he said. “When the Boy Scouts came to us seeking a stewardship project in the Swift Creek Corridor, we were excited to have their support to upgrade access and infrastructure at this incredible feature on the Bridger-Teton,” he said.

“The Forest will be covering all the material cost for this project and the Boy Scouts and their adult volunteers from the Star Valley community will be providing the labor,” Hayward said. “The Scouts will be dismantling the existing picnic site facilities and installing new accessible tables and fire-rings,” said Hayward. Additionally, as part of this project, the majority of the foot trail up to a viewing platform directly across from the spring will be upgraded, with crushed aggregate hardening and a six-foot width. Beyond the platform, a narrower (non-wheelchair compliant) trail would be improved by hardening and stabilizing the stream bank and building up the tread. A more durable interpretive sign would be installed on a boulder at the viewing site as well.

“The importance of this rare, geologic feature to the community of Afton and to the visiting public who recreates on the Bridger-Teton can’t be overstated,” said Hayward. Periodic Spring is a natural spring which discharges about 285 gallons per second. There are only a handful known to exist in the world. Other locations include Jerusalem, Nepal, South Korea, France and Slovenia. This one in Afton, WY is thought to be the largest in the world. Spring water gushes from an opening for several minutes, stops abruptly, then begins a new cycle a short time later. The spring starts and stops on a regular 18 minute cycle throughout low water months. The spring is also piped as part of Afton’s culinary water system, and its waters, as a Swift Creek tributary, contribute to a recently-revived small hydropower system managed by Lower Valley Energy.

“We are grateful for the enthusiasm and dedication of these Boy Scouts to their National Forest and to their desire to improve the recreational and education experience for visitors right here in their own back yard,” Hayward said. “Collaborative efforts like these between the Forest and the youth help to sustain our National Forest for present and future generations,” he said. If anyone has comments on the project, contact Ranger Chad Hayward at 307-886-5300 or chayward@fs.fed.us