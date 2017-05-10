Budget Meeting Today

The Jackson Town Council will hammer out details of their budget today.

The officials will hear an overview of the proposed budget and get into details on revenue projections for the new fiscal year that begins on June1st.

They will also discuss general fund expenditures, capital spending, utility funds, and special revenue funds.

The council will deal with the START bus costs after being denied funding for several items on the recent SPET election ballot.

A draft budget is here.

The meeting starts at 9am, and can be streamed live here.