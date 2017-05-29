Capitol Reef Announces First Artist-in-Residence

Capitol Reef National Park is delighted to announce photographer Kit Frost as the first Artist-in-Residence (AIR) at the park. Through this Artist-in-Residence program, artists are able to express the park’s features and issues in a powerful and engaging way. This emerging program can present a new perspective and understanding of Capitol Reef’s effect on us, and of the challenges the park faces in this century.

Kit Frost is a versatile artist who expresses through oil paints, video, and photography. “The land tells me how to record it; sometimes in time lapse sequences, sometimes a video clip, sometimes with oil paints, often in silence, always within a frame,” says Kit. She has been an Artist-in-Residence at Crater Lake, Acadia, Glacier and Mesa Verde National Parks, and the Bighorn National Recreation Area. Her residency in the park will be in August, 2017. Special thanks to the Entrada Institute for funding the artist’s travel and supplies. Learn about the Entrada Institute at www.entradainstitute.org.

As part of the artist’s residency, Kit will present programs on her work and experience in Capitol Reef National Park. Through her work and talks, Kit will facilitate the connection between visitors and the park’s treasures, highlighting challenges the park faces and encouraging active stewardship of these precious resources.