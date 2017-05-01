- May 1, 2017

Chamber Hosts Spring Business Development Luncheon Tomorrow

by Jackson Hole. Media

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce Business Development Committee will host the Spring Business Development Luncheon at the Ranch Inn Hotel, 45 East Pearl, on Tuesday, May 2 from 12:00-2:00pm. Moe’s Original BBQ will provide lunch.

 

Topics Include:

  • Be Well Jackson Hole
  • Friends of Pathways Transportation Discussion
  • 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

The bi-annual business development meetings provide a forum for Chamber partners to focus on the trends and opportunities of the upcoming season. By networking and sharing information, attendees will gain a better understanding of factors influencing the local economy and how their businesses can benefit.

 

Registration:

  • Chamber Members: Registration is included in your membership benefits.
  • Future Members: $10 – Please bring cash or a check to the luncheon.

RSVP via ChamberMaster or email events@jacksonholechamber.com. For more information, please contact Vice President Rick Howe, IOM, rick@jacksonholechamber.com or 307.201.2294.

Please bring your own drink or reusable cup for water.

 

