Chamber Welcomes Elisabeth Rohrbach as Membership Director

The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce welcomes Elisabeth Rohrbach as Membership Director to further develop the department that serves as the central hub for current and future Chamber members.

Vice President Rick Howe, IOM said, “The Membership Department is the heartbeat of a chamber of commerce. Along with our entire staff and board of directors, Elisabeth and I are looking forward to reinvigorating our efforts to focus on our current and future members.”

Elisabeth is involved in the community through volunteer positions, serving on the Wyoming Stargazing Board of Directors and the Jackson Hole Land Trust’s Open Space Council. She joins the Chamber team from a successful term as Director of Rendezvous Park (R Park), a nonprofit-owned natural park in Wilson for people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy for free.

Elisabeth commented, “I’m excited to get to know the individuals who make up Jackson Hole’s robust business community so as to better understand what is important to them and how the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce can best provide the greatest value for its members.”

For more information about the collaboration, contact Vice President Rick Howe, IOM, rick@jacksonholechamber.com or 307.201.2294.