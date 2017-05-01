Council To Deal With Lewd Dancing & Fornication

Just weeks after creating a zone for sexually-oriented businesses, the Jackson Town Council is ready to tackle lewd activity at dancehalls and houses of ill fame.

A long time has passed since officials of the Town of Jackson have put their focus on the spectre of lewd behavior at dancehalls located in the city limits, but tonight, the town council will update a pair of 1920’s era ordinances that deal with just that.

This is strictly a housekeeping matter that brings old Town laws in line with the constitution.

The council will repeal parts of ordinances 11 and 14 regarding dance houses with lewd or disorderly persons and parts of ordinances 11, 12, 15, and 17 regarding houses of ill fame.

The current law states that any person keeping a dance house within the limits of the Town where lewd or disorderly persons assemble together for the purpose of dancing, shall, upon conviction thereof, be fined and if any person is guilty of keeping or maintaining or is an inmate of, or in any way connected with, or in any way contributes to the support of any disorderly house, or house of ill fame, or place for the practice of fornication, or knowingly or willfully owns, or is interested as landlord or proprietor of any such house within the corporate limits of the Town, every such person is guilty of a misdemeanor.