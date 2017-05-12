County Seeks Comment On Horse Creek Station Purchase

Teton County Commissioners are seeking public comment on a plan to purchase land known as “Horse Creek Station”. The land will serve as a future location for Hoback Fire Station 3 and potentially employee housing. The opportunity to provide input on this purchase will be at the regularly scheduled County Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 16th, 2017. The meeting begins at 9:00am and will be held in the Teton County Administration Building. The agenda for the meeting and additional details can be accessed here: /bcc/meeting/county-commissioners-regular-meeting/6231/.

The funding for this purchase will come from recently approved SPET revenue. Teton County voters approved this project, as well as renovation and improvements to Fire Station 1, by a 72.47% to 27.53% margin.

Currently, Hoback Fire Station 3 is located on restricted, leased land, and is experiencing issues with overcrowding. The proposed new location will allow the County to own the land, expand the station, and potentially provide employee housing on site. The SPET funding will be used specifically for land acquisition and design. Construction activity is not expected to begin for at least 12 to 18 months.

“This project is an important step forward for Jackson Hole Fire/EMS. It will accommodate the Department’s growth needs and is well located for staff and volunteers to respond to incidents,” said acting Fire Chief, Mike Moyer. “We’re grateful for the community’s support that makes this possible,” Moyer added.

This public comment session is focused solely on the purchase of the Horse Creek Station land. The Board of County Commissioners and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS will provide community updates as the project progresses.