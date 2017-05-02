CWC Statement on Teton County SPET Election

Central Wyoming College President Brad Tyndall released the following statement regarding the Teton County Specific Purpose Excise Tax (SPET) election:

“Central Wyoming College has been proud to serve the Teton County community for more than forty years. Thanks to the voters of this community, CWC-Jackson will now be able to expand and improve our programming to better meet the needs of Teton County residents. On behalf of everyone at CWC, we would like to thank our students, teachers, volunteers and local residents who have supported us throughout the SPET process. Today’s vote shows the commitment Teton County voters have to higher education and to helping locals advance their careers and improve their lives. We look forward to continuing to serve the Jackson community in the years to come.”