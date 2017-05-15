- May 15, 2017

Eclipse Info Event May 24th

by Jackson Hole. Media

The Town of Jackson and Teton County, Wyoming are collaborating to streamline support functions and lessen community impact of increased visitors during August 21, 2017s Total Solar Eclipse.

County- wide education and sharing of essential information from key locations, businesses and community stakeholders will help drive awareness and any aid needed for a successful  natural event. Teton Eclipse’s Total Community Event on May 24, 2017 facilitates a free, public stage bringing together government agencies, businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals for collective planning, preparation, conduct and recovery for this once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

The event provides two dedicated and separate community engagements:

  • TETON ECLIPSE FOR BUSINESSES/STAKEHOLDERS | Educational Presentation & Panel Discussion featuring Eclipse Expert Dr. Kate Russo and a select panel of local planners and stakeholders to contribute and help answer Q&A to an invited and ticketed (limited) audience in the Center Theatre. Time: 3 pm – 5 pm.
  • TETON ECLIPSE FOR COMMUNITY | Short Film, Educational Presentation by Dr. Kate Russo followed by  Panel Q&A See below for agenda/run of show. 5 pm – 9 pm.

DETAILS: DATE | TIME | HOSTS

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Venue: Center for the Arts – lobby and theatre

Time: 3:00 – 5:00 pm & 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Hosted By: The Town of Jackson and Teton County, Wyoming

In Partnership With: Stakeholders & Friends

Admission: Free, Ticketed (325 for 3 pm Event and 500 Max for 5 pm event)

