Education Board Meets In Casper This Week

The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a regular meeting on May 18-19, 2017. The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the Fremont County School District #6 Building, located at 223 North Cherry Road, Pavilion. On Friday, May 19 the meeting will be held at the Arapaho High School, located at 189 Left Hand Ditch Road, Arapaho.

State Board of Vocational Education will kick Thursday off and discuss elevating Career and Technical Education. After the State Board of Vocational Education adjourns the SBE will call to order and hear reports from SBE coordinator Dr. Thomas Sachse, Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) liaison Lisa Weigel, and WDE staff about digital learning, an update on Every Student Succeeds Act, math standards, and the Professional Judgement Panel and Advisory Committee work plan.

On May 19, Riverton Superintendent of Schools, Terry Snyder, and Frontier Academy will give a presentation to the SBE. When the board reconvenes at 9 a.m. it will continue its review of topics from the previous day and hear updates from SBE committees. The board will take action on recommendations. The complete May meeting agenda is available here. All meetings are open to the public. You can join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/4523548969, or dial, (646) 558-8656 using access code 452-354-8969.