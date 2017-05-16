Elk Refuge Looks For Sleigh Ride Concessionaire

Sleigh/Wagon Rides on the National Elk Refuge

The Grand Teton Association, in conjunction with the National Elk Refuge, is seeking proposals to provide winter interpretive horse-drawn sleigh/wagon rides on the National Elk Refuge, beginning in December 2017. The current contract with Double H Bar, Inc. became effective in May 2007 and expired in April 2017.

The length of the proposed contract is five years, with a renewal period of five additional years, depending upon performance of the company or individual awarded the solicitation.

http://bit.ly/2rk8ZPg. Prospectus packages, which explain the business opportunity and the terms and conditions under which the contract for these services will be awarded, are available at the National Elk Refuge Administrative Offices at 675 E. Broadway Street in Jackson, Wyoming or can be downloaded at

Contract proposals must be received no later than 4:00 pm (Mountain Time Zone) on June 29, 2017. Proposals should be sent to the National Elk Refuge, PO Box 510, Jackson, Wyoming 83001, Attention: Contract Proposal.

Photo: NER