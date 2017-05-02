ENDOW Executive Council to Meet May 11-12 in Cheyenne

The ENDOW Executive Council will meet in Cheyenne May 11-12. The meeting will take place in the Laramie County Community College Clay Pathfinder Building Ballroom. The Council will meet from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 11. A public reception will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the Cheyenne Depot. The Council will meet from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on May 12 and public comment will be accepted.

The ENDOW Executive Council is charged with developing an economic diversification strategy to guide the evolution of Wyoming’s economy toward the objective of a sustainable, diversified, value added economy by 2038.

For more information about ENDOW please visit www.endowyo.biz.