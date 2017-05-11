Environmental Assessment for Continued Oil & Gas Development at the Riley Ridge Unit

The BLM-Pinedale Field Office, with input from the Bridger-Teton National Forest, has completed an Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Riley Ridge Unit Development Project.

The draft Forest Service decision selects Alternative 3 as it pertains to National Forest System lands. It consists of the re-disturbance of an existing pad containing a temporarily abandoned well (Riley Ridge Federal 12-43), the placement of additional natural gas production facilities on that pad, and the burying of approximately 1.5 miles of natural gas pipeline across National Forest. This will connect Riley Ridge Federal 12-43 to the existing natural gas processing facility on Riley Ridge, allowing the well to produce. In re-disturbing the pad, an earthen mound will be constructed to conceal development and retain visual quality from the historic Lander Road.

This proposed decision is subject to pre-decisional objection. Objections, including attachments, must be filed with the reviewing officer, Forest Supervisor Patricia O’Connor, within 45-days of publication of the Legal Notice in the Casper Star Tribune. Those wishing to submit objections electronically should email them to objections-intermtn-regional-office@fs.fed.us ; mail or hand deliver them to Bridger-Teton National Forest, P.O. Box 1888, 340 N. Cache, Jackson, WY 83001; or fax them to 307-739-5010.

Note that BLM will make a separate, but complimentary decision for the portions of the project for which it has authority.

This project is not to be confused with the signed Forest Service Record of Decision (ROD) for Oil and Gas Leasing on Portions of the Wyoming Range that occurred on January 17, 2017 and where potential impacts were analyzed in a Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (FSEIS). The signed ROD selected the “no leasing” alternative for oil and gas leases on 39,490 acres on the eastern slope of the Wyoming Range within the boundary of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Denbury’s valid, existing federal leases were issued in 1975 and were not part of the lands considered for oil and gas leasing in the 2016 FSEIS and the 2017 ROD.

The EA and Draft Decision Notice/Finding of No Significant Impact for the Riley Ridge Unit Development Project (Forest Service Portion) is available on the Bridger-Teton National Forest website at:

http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=43866

The EA is also available on the BLM ePlanning website at:

http://bit.ly/2pz1ouz

For additional information concerning this project contact: Justin Snyder, Forest Geologist, atjustinsnyder@fs.fed.us or by phone at 307-367-5740.