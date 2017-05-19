Film Fest Needs Volunteers

The 2017 JHWFF takes place Sept. 25 through 29 at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park, and shifts into public JH WILD Fest events in downtown Jackson through Oct. 1.

Volunteers are always appreciated for a variety of skills including tech support, venue operations, special events, registration, set-up and pre-production. Engaging community members who hope to experience an international event put on in our beautiful and iconic Jackson Hole are encouraged to participate! We hope to stimulate the local community to help us showcase Jackson on a global scale while celebrating wildlife, media and conservation.

Applications close June 1st! For more information or to apply, visit: