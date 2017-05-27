Governor’s Office Answers Questions On Flag Protocol

There have been questions regarding the U.S. and Wyoming flags being flown at half-staff only until noon on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2017 as ordered by Proclamation of President Trump. The President’s order is in accordance with United States Code, Title 4, Chapter 1, Section 7(m), “on Memorial Day, the flag should be displayed at half-staff, until noon only, then raised to the top of the staff.”

We did some research on why the flag is only flown at half-staff until noon and found this explanation on Wikipedia. Other sources provided similar information:

“On Memorial Day, the flag of the United States is raised briskly to the top of the staff and then solemnly lowered to the half-staff position, where it remains only until noon. It is then raised to full-staff for the remainder of the day.

The half-staff position remembers the more than one million men and women who gave their lives in service of their country. At noon, their memory is raised by the living, who resolve not to let their sacrifice be in vain, but to rise up in their stead and continue the fight for liberty and justice for all.”