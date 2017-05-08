High Schoolers Present At The Studio Project

The Art Association of Jackson Hole and National Museum of Wildlife Art are pleased to present an exhibition showcasing the artwork created by the students of The Studio Project 2017. The artwork will be unveiled at the exhibition opening on Friday, May 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Center for the Arts Glenwood Lobby and Conference Room. Local high school students will present their oil paintings as a culmination of their advanced training in oil painting.

The Studio Project is a twelve-week collaborative program with the National Museum of Wildlife Art designed to prepare local high school students for college-level studies and a professional career in fine art. The program gives roughly ten students the opportunity to immerse themselves in an art medium that is not readily accessible to them in high school. Students from Journeys School, Jackson Hole Community School and Jackson Hole High School are represented in the program. There is no tuition cost for participating students.

This year’s participants received advanced instruction in oil painting from Cheryl Askegreen, an experienced high school art instructor with a BFA from Columbia College, studied painting techniques in a museum setting, prepared a portfolio, and gained experience hanging and executing an exhibition opening. The program aims to build self-confidence and leadership skills, expose students to professional critique, and give them new ideas for college study and careers.