Housing Department Wants Input

The Jackson/Teton County Affordable Housing Department is seeking community feedback on the services and programs it provides.

“We want to know what we’re doing well, what we can improve on, what people want us to do more of, and what people want us to do less of,” April Norton, Housing Director, explained. “Our job is to partner to provide workforce housing and to manage the almost 900 units we have now. If we are missing the mark on our services or missing opportunities, or if we’re hitting it out of the ball park in terms of the service we provide, we want to hear about all of that.”

The Affordable Housing Department has created an online survey to gather this information available at www.jhaffordablehousing.com. The survey takes a few minutes to complete and responses are anonymous. The data collected will be used to continue to enhance the programs and services of the Department. The survey is also available in hard copy format and in Spanish. Questions and information requests related to the survey can be directed to the Affordable Housing Department via phone (732-0867) or at the Department’s office located at 320 S. King Street.