Huntsman Oncologist Receives Outstanding Clinical Leadership Award

University of Utah Health recently presented Dr. John Ward with the Outstanding Clinical Leadership award. An oncologist at Huntsman Cancer Institute at University of Utah, Dr. Ward has provided cancer services at St. John’s Medical Center for over fifteen years.

Dr. Ward was honored at University of Utah Health’s Annual Regional Network Symposium for his commitment to delivering high-quality cancer care to patients in the Jackson community. He was one of three outstanding physicians to receive the award.

On the front lines of cancer care and research for decades, Dr. Ward treats patients with a variety of malignant diseases. He’s also been at the leading edge of cancer research, heading clinical trials and developing clinical guidelines for the best practices in cancer care.

St. John’s Medical Center CEO Dr. Paul Beaupré said, “Dr. Ward brings the highest standard of cancer expertise to residents of Jackson and the surrounding areas, allowing cancer patients and their families to stay close to home for treatment.”

One patient’s husband expressed his gratitude in a hand-written letter to Dr. Ward, “You were the voice of experience and realistic hope in our frightening journey with cancer. You explained that most of the treatment could be accomplished at home and at St. John’s. That meant so much to us both.”

Dr. Ward continues to travel to Jackson twice a month offering a variety of cancer services at St. John’s Medical Center. Between trips, Dr. Ward utilizes the breadth of knowledge and resources at Huntsman Cancer Institute to ensure patients receive the best care possible.

Ben Tanner, Executive Director of the cancer hospital at Huntsman Cancer Institute, said, “Outstanding physicians, like Dr. Ward, make it possible to provide care locally, which makes the world of difference while they are going through an already difficult time.”