Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris Tenth Anniversary with Chamber Mixer Today

Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris will host a Chamber Mixer on Thursday, May 25 from 5:00-7:00pm at the Wort Hotel’s Silver Dollar Showroom, 50 North Glenwood.

Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris is marking their tenth anniversary with this community event. Owner Jason Williams noted, “Our business launched in April of 2007 with one vehicle and two of us.” Chamber partners and community members are invited to celebrate their success!

Refreshments will be served and attendees should bring extra business cards for networking and to enter to win prizes. An after party will feature live music and drink specials. Find the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/452415881769498.

About Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris: Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris is a guide owned and operated tour company that strives to educate, entertain, and connect their guests with this amazing place we call home. Their mission is to provide you with the highest quality wildlife tours and photo safaris available by combining their love for this area with a desire to share this passion with you. Founded in 2007 by veteran Jackson Hole guide and professional wildlife photographer Jason Williams, Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris has gained a reputation for providing guests with once-in-a-lifetime experiences while giving them a deeper understanding of the geology, history, and ecology of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and beyond. Visit http://jacksonholewildlifesafaris.com/.

About Chamber Mixers: Chamber Mixers are casual networking events hosted by Chamber members and open to the community. For more information, please contact Renee Leone, Events & Partnership Coordinator, events@jacksonholechamber.com or 307.201.2309.