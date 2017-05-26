Jenny Lake Renewal Project Enters Final Summer of Major Construction

The Jenny Lake Renewal Project will enter its fourth and final major construction season this summer at Grand Teton National Park. The $18 million project to enhance the visitor experience at the park’s most-visited destination will impact visitors in the South Jenny Lake developed area as well as the Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point area on the west shore of Jenny Lake. Visitors to Jenny Lake this summer should plan ahead, arrive early or visit late, and be vigilant in this active construction zone.

All South Jenny Lake visitor services will be open during the 2017 summer season, however, access routes to some facilities and operational dates will be impacted. Jenny Lake Boating has begun offering scenic cruises, though the Jenny Lake shuttle boat is not scheduled to begin operation until mid-June. Portable toilets will be available as the area’s restrooms are renovated. Detailed information regarding South Jenny Lake visitor services can be found at go.nps.gov/jennylake

Parking at the South Jenny Lake area will be extremely limited, especially for buses, recreational vehicles, and trailers. To avoid parking challenges, visitors are encouraged to arrive early, before 9:00 a.m., or arrive later in the day, after 4:00 p.m., when it is generally less crowded.

Upon parking, visitors should make their way to the temporary visitor center, which will serve as the starting point for reroutes to the lakeshore, trailhead, and east shore boat dock. The best route to the lakeshore will change frequently early in the summer and will be signed appropriately.

The Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point area will be closed until mid-June, as will both hiking trails along the southwest shore of Jenny Lake. A loop hike around the lake will not be possible before mid-June. Those wishing to access Cascade Canyon at any point this summer should use the horse trail to bypass the closure.

Beginning mid-June, visitors will be able to hike from the west shore boat dock to Hidden Falls and continue their hike 0.3 mile further uphill to a scenic viewpoint just below the traditional Inspiration Point. The trail will dead-end at this point, and hikers will not be able to continue into Cascade Canyon.

The Jenny Lake Renewal Project is a public-private partnership between the National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation. The foundation completed a $14 million capital fundraising campaign for the project in August 2016. Visitors will get a glimpse of the project’s long-term enhancements beginning mid-summer 2017, when they will be able to enjoy a restored Hidden Falls viewing area, reconstructed backcountry trails that reflect the Civilian Conservation Corps aesthetic, and new paths and overlooks on the east shore of Jenny Lake.