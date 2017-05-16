Leap into Leadership ‘Shelley Simonton Scholarship’ Launches

Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus Announces Scholarship

to Honor Longtime Wyoming Women’s Advocate

In recognition for her years of service, support and advocacy for women across the state, the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus announced the establishment of the ‘Shelley Simonton Leap into Leadership Scholarship.’“Shelley has been a tremendous champion for women across the state,” said WyoWLC Co-Chair Representative Cathy Connolly. “She has used her time and talent to strengthen women’s leadership throughout Wyoming – to encourage women to step up to the plate and seek opportunities within their workplaces and communities to lead.”

“Shelley represents the very best of Wyoming women – smarts, passion and grit,” said WyoWLC Co-Chair Senator Affie Ellis. “Throughout her career and life, she has led by example and helped to foster the next generation of Wyoming women leaders through her work as a volunteer, board member and outspoken advocate.”

“As a Leap into Leadership alum, Shelley recognizes the important role of programs that bring women together and encourage them to lead in their own communities,” said WyoWLC Co-Chair Representative Sue Wilson. “The ‘Shelley Simonton Scholarship’ will help ensure that women—regardless of their background or financial situation—will be able to take advantage of this opportunity to grow and improve their own leadership skills.”

The ‘Shelley Simonton Scholarship’ will be awarded annually to two women to attend the Leap into Leadership Cheyenne program. In its tenth year, Leap into Leadership offers workshops, networking opportunities and speakers targeted for Wyoming women seeking to cultivate and expand their leadership skills and opportunities.

A Wyoming native, Simonton sits on the board of the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, the Wyoming Afterschool Alliance and the National League of Cities Board of Directors. She formerly served as Executive Director of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities. Simonton previously worked as a public affairs manager in Jackson and as Executive Director of the Jackson Hole Energy Sustainability Project.

About the WYWLC

The Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus, sponsored by The Equipoise Fund, is a non-partisan organization that advocates for greater participation of women in leadership roles across the state of Wyoming.

The Equipoise Fund is a nonprofit, private operating foundation with a mission to energize, enrich and encourage the vision, voice and visibility of the women and girls of Wyoming.