Legacy Lodge Independent and Assisted Living is Going Local

When Legacy Lodge residents needed a refill on their prescriptions, the clinical staff used to contact a large, national pharmaceutical company. Medications were then shipped in from out-of-state, oftentimes risking a delivery delay.

But now, thanks to a new agreement with locally owned Stone Drug in Jackson, WY., medications are delivered to our residents on the same day as requested.

Stone Drug has been locally owned and operated since the mid 70’s. Laura Lee Nelson took over the business from the founder of Stone Drug, John Crook, eight years ago. Nelson chose to honor Stone Drug’s history of a home town store by leaving the store intact and maintaining its local flavor. Today, when you walk in to Stone Drug, it still has its original character and friendliness – and it still offers the goods locals have come to rely on including fishing and game licenses. Yet it’s pharmacy is more advanced than most, offering a bubble pack system for drugs and even a compounding service.

“This partnership allows us to keep our business dollars in Jackson and provides better service to our residents,” said Patrick Fairbanks, Administrator at Legacy Lodge at Jackson Hole. “We take pride in looking for ways we can be a part of the Jackson Hole community.”

The focus on local business relationships crosses over into other services for Legacy Lodge residents including Physical Therapy and even coffee.

Recently, Legacy Lodge has teamed up with Four Pines Physical Therapy of Jackson Hole to create a more streamlined approach to therapies for both rehabilitation and ongoing strengthening.

“Providing physical therapy services for the residents of Legacy Lodge is integral to their ability to stay in their apartments and be close to family. Having physical therapy in the campus allows residents to have access to therapy services at a frequency and intensity that allows for effective meaningful improvements in the resident’s function,” stated Norene Christiansen, owner of Four Pines Physical Therapy. “For these residents, having physical therapy services in a familiar setting allows them to carry through rehabilitative concepts to keep them safe in their apartment.”

“It is so exciting to see the progress many of our residents have made through physical therapy sessions, said Fairbanks. “Not only have they gained physical strength, but also the ability to participate in more activities they enjoy.”

Even mornings at Legacy Lodge have been improved through local business relationships. What starts a day off on the right foot? Good coffee of course.

After discussing new coffee options with residents, Legacy Lodge chef Scott Northrop invited the local Snake River Roasting Company to do a special coffee tasting session. The resident’s chose their favorite “brew” by a blind tally.

“It is a privilege for all of us at Snake River Roasting to give back in a small way to the community at Legacy Lodge, and we were thrilled to have the opportunity to sample our specialty coffees with the residents–many of whom helped make Jackson Hole what it is today”, said Peter Long of Snake River Roasting Company. “For me, it was particularly special because my grandma, Betty Feuz, lives at Legacy Lodge. And, much to my relief, she gave each of our coffees a ringing endorsement.”

(photo – Snake River Roaster’s Peter Long with Betty Feuz)