 Local Agencies Partner to Teach Students Car Seat Safety 

Representatives from several local agencies began a three day training for car seat installation today. Hosted by Teton County Public Health, the training will teach attendees how to ensure car seats are installed safely and correctly in vehicles. Participants include representatives from Teton County Public Health, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, Town of Jackson Police, Children’s Learning Center, and St. John’s Medical Center. These individuals will be certified as nationally registered car seat technicians by the end of Friday’s session.

“Eight out of ten car seats are installed improperly,” noted program leader Stephanie Heitsch. “We teach our students how to educate parents to ensure their car seats are the correct installation and fit for their children.” Heitsch is a Coalition Coordinator for Safe Kids Wyoming.

The program includes classroom sessions and in-vehicle training. Teton Motors has provided three cars for hands-on, enhanced learning.

Participants will be present this Saturday at the St. John’s Community Health Fair where they will hone their new skills at a free car seat check event to be held in the parking lot of the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center from 9am to 1pm. More event information is available here.

For more information or any questions, contact Kathy Clay, 307-732-8506.