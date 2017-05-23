National Elk Refuge Announces 2017 Summer Schedule of Facilities

Refuge Manager Brian Glaspell has announced the 2017 summer season schedule for public facilities on the National Elk Refuge.

The historic Miller Ranch , located approximately ¾ mile north of the National Elk Refuge entrance on East Broadway Avenue in Jackson, will open for the season this Sunday, May 28. The charming homestead will be open from 10:00 am through 4:00 pm daily, including weekends, through mid-September.

The Miller House and surrounding land was the first piece of property purchased for the creation of the National Elk Refuge, established in 1912. The homestead is decorated with period pieces and gives visitors the opportunity to learn more about the establishment and early history of the Refuge. The Grand Teton Association also operates a small sales outlet at the Miller House, carrying unique items representative of the early 20th century. Entrance to the Miller House is free of charge.

The staff at the Miller House not only shares information about the history and present day management of the National Elk Refuge but points out wildlife sightings to visitors from the scenic location. Coyotes, sandhill cranes, curlews, and other birds and mammals can often be seen from the historic site. A spotting scope is available for visitors to scan for and watch nearby wildlife from the tranquil setting.

Some construction may be taking place at the historic site as a roof shingle replacement project wraps up in late May and early June. No interior work was included in the construction project, leaving the inside of the homestead and all the displays intact for visitors to enjoy.

The Jackson Hole & Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center , located at 532 North Cache Street in Jackson, will expand its hours of operation to 8:00 am through 7:00 pm daily beginning Saturday, May 27. The popular multi-agency center is staffed by personnel from the National Elk Refuge, Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, and the Grand Teton Association. The facility is owned and operated by the National Elk Refuge and is a source for items such as maps, brochures, permits, and Federal lands passes. The Visitor Center also includes an extensive bookstore operated by the Grand Teton Association. Proceeds from sales at the Visitor Center benefit educational programming on the Refuge.

For additional information about activities or services at the National Elk Refuge, please call the administrative offices at (307) 733-9212.

– FWS –