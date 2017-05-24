Short Time Left To Apply For 2018 Womentoring Program

Womentum is a 501c3 nonprofit best known for its signature mentoring program, Womentoring, an integrated, empowering, and accountable mentoring program that builds community by developing women’s skills, confidence, and local network. Participants commit to a nine-month calendar (September through May) of workshops, small group dinners, and of course, one-on-one mentoring. Over 230 local women have participated in Womentoring since its inception in 2006.

Womentoring focuses on personal leadership skills, resulting in confidence in designing careers, in accepting civic responsibilities, in raising families, and in mentoring one-another. Program participants share their intellectual, philanthropic, and creative spirit to effectuate meaningful social change among their colleagues, constituents, children, and community.

Women who have lived or worked in Jackson Hole for at least two years are invited to apply to participate as mentors or mentees in the 2018 program. Mentors and mentees are expected to actively participate in Womentoring events and one-on-one meetings each month from September 2017 until May 2018. Deadline to apply is May 31.

Womentoring’s objective is to inspire graduates to do the following:

Increase their community engagement by pursuing professional, civic, and/or philanthropic leadership roles

Seek opportunities to exercise their voice and encourage others to do the same

Utilize a strengthened personal and professional network

Find clarity on personal priorities and develop heightened self-awareness

Since participating in the Womentoring program, Alumnae have…

Sought wage increase and leadership roles within their current professions

Made life choices toward new professional or personal leadership goals

Become nonprofit and corporate board members and directors

Spearheaded creative, philanthropic, and civic initiatives

Volunteered extensively throughout the local community

“By cultivating their leadership skills, Womentum Alumnae have a positive impact on the Jackson Hole community,” says program director Caryn Flanagan. “It is exciting to see the connections being made and people reaching their potential. Womentum really is a springboard, nurturing the positive environment and mindset for success.” Visit Womentum’s website for links to the online applications and more information about Womentoring. www.womentumwyo.org Contact Caryn Flanagan, program director with questions at info@womentumwyo.org. www.womentumwyo.org