Park Expects Busy Summer: Come Prepared and Take the Yellowstone Pledge

Are you traveling to Yellowstone National Park this summer? When you visit this wild and amazing place, we ask you to come prepared so you can protect yourself and your park. Watch our short welcome video to get tips from rangers.

Summer is Yellowstone’s most popular season. Expect busy facilities and destinations, as well as delayed travel times due to heavy traffic and wildlife jams. Try to arrive early or stay late and avoid main attractions during peak hours (like Old Faithful, Grand Prismatic Spring, the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, and Norris Geyser Basin).

“More than half of the record 4.25 million visits in 2016 took place during June, July, and August,” said Superintendent Dan Wenk. “Whether you are visiting Yellowstone for the first time or the fiftieth, we hope you’ll take the Yellowstone Pledge and plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable trip.”

The Yellowstone Pledge is a personal promise you can make to yourself and the park. It can be taken anywhere—at home, in your car, or in front of your bathroom mirror—and now it’s available in 10 languages. Tag your photos with #YellowstonePledge.

Know before you go:

While you are here: