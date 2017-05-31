Park Increases Reward For Information About Wolf

“Due to a tremendous desire by groups and individuals to donate for this reward, the park has established a Yellowstone Resource Rewards Fund through our charitable partner, Yellowstone Forever,” said Superintendent Dan Wenk. “Up to $25,000 from this Fund will pay for the reward in this case if there is a conviction. Any money leftover will be held for future resource violation cases in the park.”

If you have information about this incident that could help with this investigation, please contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB). Your tips can be confidential. You don’t have to tell them who you are, but please tell them what you know:

CALL the ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009

ISB Tip Line 888-653-0009 TEXT to 202-379-4761

ONLINE www.nps.gov/isb and click “ Submit a Tip“

EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov

MESSAGE via Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS

Yellowstone National Park is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for shooting a wolf on the north side of the park, near Gardiner, Montana. National Park Service law enforcement believes the incident happened sometime between April 10 at 1 a.m. and April 11 at 2 p.m.