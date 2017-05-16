Property Tax Refund Program Axed By State

The State of Wyoming Department of Revenue has announced that the Property Tax Refund Program did not receive the necessary funding to continue the program for the 2016 Tax Year.

The State of Wyoming Legislature was unable to fund the program due to budgetary constraints.

The Department of Revenue hopes that the State’s economic situation turns around to enable support for this program in the future.

In Previous years the department offered a Property Tax Deferral Program in Sheridan and Teton Counties and a