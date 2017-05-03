Public Meetings Set For Draft ESSA Plan

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) has scheduled a series of public meetings for gathering input of the draft state plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). These meetings will inform the public of the draft ESSA State Plan and gather input to be shared with WDE staff for their consideration as they continue work on the plan.

Stakeholder engagement and public review of the plan are required under ESSA. The draft ESSA State Plan proposes long-term goals for schools, measures for how well schools are doing, and priorities for the use of federal funds to support schools, students, and educators.

The ESSA public meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m.

May 4, online, register here

May 11, Northwest College, Fagerburg Building Rm 70, 233 W 7th Street, Powell

May 18, Riverton Middle School, Multipurpose Room, 840 Major Avenue, Riverton

June 7, Laramie Junior High School, Library, 1355 North 22nd Street, Laramie

The public meetings take place during the 45-day comment period on Wyoming’s draft ESSA State Plan, which goes through June 8, 2017. Comments can also be submitted online or by mail to:

Wyoming Department of Education

Attn: Kari Eakins

2300 Capitol Avenue

Hathaway Building, 2nd Floor

Cheyenne, WY 82002

ESSA reauthorizes the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, the principal federal law affecting K-12 education, and replaces No Child Left Behind. Wyoming must submit its ESSA State Plan by September 18, 2017.