Record Prices At 50th Antler Auction

Antler Auction Celebrates 50-year Mark with Record Price Per Pound

Saturday’s Boy Scout Antler Auction had special meaning, marking the Golden Jubilee of the signature event that takes place each year on Jackson’s Town Square. Since 1968, elk antlers collected on the National Elk Refuge have been sold annually at a public auction on the Jackson Town Square. The sale is now held on the Saturday before Memorial Day weekend and is the premier event of a weekend-long community celebration called ElkFest.

This year, 9,672 pounds of antlers were sold at the auction, just four pounds shy of the previous 10-year average. However, bidders paid a record-setting average of $18.79 per pound, topping the $17.03 per pound average seen in 2015 and a notable 53% increase over the ten-year average price per pound of $12.28.

A total of 134 registered bidders participated in Saturday’s auction, which yielded a total of $192,759. Refuge records indicate this year’s total was the third highest in the auction’s 50-year history, exceeded only by revenue generated in 2014 and 2015. During the past decade, the auction has brought in an average of $124,024.

Several matched pairs were highlights of the sale. Crowds cheered as bids hit the $100 per pound mark on two of the lots. The highest price paid for a matched set was $102 per pound, bid on a 26-pound, 6×6 set with a Boone & Crockett score of 389. Also hitting the $100 per pound mark was a 24-pound 7×6 set, scoring 359 3/8. Bidders also paid top dollar for beetle-cleaned skulls. A 7×6 large, non-typical elk skull scoring 356 1/8 brought in $2,600. The skull that was most prized was a bighorn sheep skull, which sold for $3,700.

Key to the success of the auction is the long-standing partnership between the National Elk Refuge staff and Jackson District Boy Scouts, which was celebrated prior to the start of the auction with speakers and a Town of Jackson Proclamation read by Town Council representative Hailey Morton Levinson. Local Boy Scouts were first recruited in 1957 to collect antlers on the Refuge. Then, in 1966, the National Elk Refuge issued its first special use permit to the Jackson District Boy Scouts to assist with spring antler collection. More information on the history of the partnership between the National Elk Refuge and Jackson District Boy Scouts can be found on the Refuge’s web site at http://bit.ly/2pHiKKs.

“I am excited to be involved in this incredible partnership,” said Refuge Manager Brian Glaspell, who took over leadership of the Refuge in March 2017. “We value our unique working relationship with the Jackson District Boy Scouts and their dedication to this remarkable event.”

Each year, Scouts and Scout leaders donate approximately 2,000 hours to prepare and execute the sale, comparable to one staff member working a 40-hour week for a full year. The funding the Scouts receive supplements fees for day camps, leader and Scout training, and other activities. A photo collection and a multimedia slide show on the Refuge’s web site describe the behind-the-scenes work that goes into preparing for the auction and show images from the sale.

The majority of proceeds from the antler auction (75%) are returned to the National Elk Refuge, which manages approximately 25,000 acres as winter range for the Jackson Elk Herd. The funds are used for habitat enhancement projects, including seasonal employees that operate the Refuge’s irrigation program, farming equipment, and weed management. The remaining 25% of the sale’s proceeds stay with the Jackson District Boy Scouts, recognizing the extraordinary effort it takes to pull off such as remarkable event.

Next year’s antler auction is set for Saturday, May 19. However, single antlers are available for sale throughout the year at the Jackson Hole & Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center, located at 532 North Cache Street in Jackson.

Photo:WGFD