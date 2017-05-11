Rendezvous River Sports Chamber Mixer Today



Rendezvous River Sports, 945 W. Broadway, will host a Chamber Mixer on Thursday, May 11 from 5:00-7:00pm.

The community is invited to help Rendezvous River Sports celebrate the completion of their new deck and the beginning of another season of river running! Attendees will enjoy networking and refreshments. Find the Facebook invitation online, click here.

About: Rendezvous River Sports and Jackson Hole Kayak School were founded in the spring of ’95 and quickly became the hub of kayaking in Wyoming. Our store is an icon in the world of western boating and is among a rare few that is totally committed to the sport. Our enthusiasm for paddling leads us to have a deep respect for the environment and we work actively to preserve the areas we enjoy. We are easy to find – located in the heart of Jackson at 945 W. Broadway, where all of our programs begin and end.

The Team: Led by World Class kayakers Aaron Pruzan & Will Taggart, Jackson Hole Kayak School has the most experienced staff in the region. From international first descents, national level wildwater and freestyle competition, World Cup slalom racing and touring kayaking from Maine to Mexico and the Pacific Northwest our instructors have expertise in all aspects of paddling. This breadth of knowledge gives an added element to our courses that your students will benefit from. In addition to kayaking, Rendezvous has been at the forefront of river conservation and access issues in Wyoming and the intermountain region. Aaron Pruzan is a founding board member of the Snake River Fund, a board member of American Whitewater and, most recently, was instrumental in getting Wild & Scenic legislation passed by congress to protect the outstanding scenic and recreational values of the Snake River Watershed. Visit http://www.jacksonholekayak.com/.

About Chamber Mixers: Chamber Mixers are casual networking events hosted by Chamber partners and open to the community. For more information, please contact Renee Leone, Events & Partnership Coordinator, events@jacksonholechamber.com or 307.201.2309.