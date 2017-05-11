Saturday Is For The Birds

Grand Teton National Park will host a bird-watching caravan on Saturday, May 13, 2017 to celebrate International Migratory Bird Day. Led by park ranger and skilled naturalist Andrew Langford, the caravan will visit areas throughout the park that provide the best opportunities to locate, identify, and record birds. The activity is free and reservations are not required.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome to participate in the bird-watching excursion, which begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose. The tour through the park will end by 4:00 p.m. at Christian Pond near the Jackson Lake Lodge.Throughout the day, participants will take short walks at various locations. Participants may join the caravan anytime during the day-a schedule of the times and locations visited can be found at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose or by calling 307-739-3399. Those attending should wear comfortable shoes and bring a lunch, drinking water, warm clothing, and rain gear. Bird field guides, binoculars, and spotting scopes are also recommended items.