SPET or Get Off The Pot

It’s election day in Teton County as over 70 million dollars in taxes are proposed to build or support 10 different proposals.

Early voting has been underway since March, but today is the last day voters will be able to cast their ballots.

The ballot will list the following items:

Proposition #1. Replacement of Current START Buses and Purchase of Additional START Buses- 6,500,000

Proposition #2. Town of Jackson/Teton County Housing at Parks and Recreation Maintenance Facility – 2,900,000

Proposition #3. Central Wyoming College – Jackson Center 3,820,000

Proposition #4. Town of Jackson Pedestrian Improvement 1,500,000

Proposition #5. Teton County/Town of Jackson Recreation Center Capital Repair, Replacement, and Renovation 2,400,000

Proposition #6. Town of Jackson/Teton County Housing at START Bus Facility 8,300,000

Proposition #7. Redmond/Hall Affordable Housing/Rentals Project – 4,050,000

Proposition #8. Fleet Maintenance Facility and START Bus Storage 15,330,000

Proposition #9. Fire Station #1 and Fire Station # 3 Improvements 6,800,000

Proposition #10. St. John’s Living Center – 17,000,000

Also, 1,500,000 in re-allocation of previously collected SPET funds, currently on hand, representing the unspent funds from the South Park Loop Road Pathway, to be utilized for the purpose of funding the planning, design, engineering, and construction of a South Highway 89 pathway and South Park Boat Ramp underpass. This project is sponsored by Teton County.

For weeks, at least one group has been advertising against the SPET proposals. Keep Wyoming Wild says these projects will only worsen the growth problems that Teton County has been experiencing.

Back in December, Jackson/Teton County Long-range Planner Alex Norton prepared a report that depicts the growth numbers between the years 2002 and 2014 for development and employee generation and draws a conclusion that institutional development such as schools, churches, community centers, and government buildings seem to be the culprit. Most of those facilities serve current residents and many have been approved at the ballot box.

Meanwhile, individual elected officials have been stumping in favor of the spending.

If SPET is not passed, sales tax will be 5% instead of 6.

The Town and County had asked for tax money for housing and transit this summer, but the proposal was soundly defeated at the polls.

Vote Centers will be open at the Wilson Comuunity Center, The Rec Center, and the Library.