SpringHill Suites by Marriott Chamber Mixer Today



SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 150 East Simpson Avenue, will host a Chamber Mixer on Thursday, May 18 from 5:00-7:00pm.

The event will feature refreshments, entertainment from Ryan Dart, and a raffle for a three two-night stays from October 2017 – May 2018. To find the Facebook event page, please click here. Share with your friends and colleagues!

About: SpringHill Suites by Marriott Jackson Hole is centrally located. Everything that historic downtown Jackson Hole has to offer is just footsteps from our front door. We are located 15 minutes south of the Jackson Hole Airport and Grand Teton National Park. The south entrance of Yellowstone National Park is just over an hour away! Our modern lobby, pool, hot tub, and workout facilities make us a rejuvenating home base for your daily adventures. Click here.

About Chamber Mixers: Chamber Mixers are casual networking events hosted by Chamber members and open to the community. For more information, please contact Renee Leone, Events & Partnership Coordinator, events@jacksonholechamber.com or 307.201.2309.